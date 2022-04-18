CMS Superintendent to Resign or Be Terminated

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

New changes are soon to take place in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system. The CMS Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to determine Superintendent Earnest Winston’s future. Winston was told he could resign or be terminated. During his three-year career as the superintendent, CMS has faced controversies concerning school safety issues, gun violence, and campus sexual assaults. The district has faced criticism over how these issues have been handled. Read the full story here.

