Text FUNNY to 71007 for your chance to win ticket to the No Cap Comedy Tour

Want to win tickets to see the funniest comedians? We’re giving you a chance to see the comedy show that is selling out across the country.

The No Cap Comedy Tour, starring D.C. Young Fly, Dee Ray Davis, Michael Blackson and More Sunday, May 1st at Bojangles Coliseum.

Text the keyword FUNNY to 71007 for your chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the CHARLOTTE, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The  NO CAP COMEDY WINNING WEEKEND SWEEPSTAKES ends on  APRIL 18, 2022.  Subject to Official Rules.

 

