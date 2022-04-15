Charlotte
Easter Events for This Weekend

Easter is this Sunday. If you’re looking for plans for the family, look no further. There are several family-fun Easter events taking place around the Charlotte area.

Saturday, April 16

 

  1. Easter Bunny Express at the N.C. Transportation Museum
    • Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
    • Price: $5.00-14.00
    • Location: North Carolina Transportation Museum
  2. 2nd Annual Optimist Hall Easter Egg Hunt
    • Time: 10:30 am to 2:00 pm
    • Price: FREE
    • Location: Optimist Hall
  3. Easter Egg Hunt at Blackberry Ridge Farm
    • Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
    • Price: $0-10.00
    • Location: Blackberry Ridge Farm, Huntersville
  4. The Easter EGGstravaganza 
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
    • Price: FREE
    • Location: 3801 Beatties Ford Rd.
  5. North Carolina Easter Festival
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
    • Price: FREE
    • Location: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
  6. Easter Bunny at Hound’s Drive-In
    • Time: 6:00 pm
    • Price: $20.00 for movie/per car
    • Hound’s Drive In

Sunday, April 17

 

  1. Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops
    • Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
    • Price: FREE
    • Bass Pro Shops

 

