Easter Events for This Weekend

Easter is this Sunday. If you’re looking for plans for the family, look no further. There are several family-fun Easter events taking place around the Charlotte area.
Saturday, April 16
- Easter Bunny Express at the N.C. Transportation Museum
- Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Price: $5.00-14.00
- Location: North Carolina Transportation Museum
- 2nd Annual Optimist Hall Easter Egg Hunt
- Time: 10:30 am to 2:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Optimist Hall
- Easter Egg Hunt at Blackberry Ridge Farm
- Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
- Price: $0-10.00
- Location: Blackberry Ridge Farm, Huntersville
- The Easter EGGstravaganza
- Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 3801 Beatties Ford Rd.
- North Carolina Easter Festival
- Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
- Easter Bunny at Hound’s Drive-In
- Time: 6:00 pm
- Price: $20.00 for movie/per car
- Hound’s Drive In
Sunday, April 17
- Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops
- Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Bass Pro Shops
