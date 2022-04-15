RSMS
Cardi B. & Offset Reveals Their Son’s Name & Shows First Photo

Offset and Cardi B

Welcome Wave Set Cephus to the family!

Cardi B. and Offset have finally announced the name and revealed their 7-month-old son to the world.  Wave was born on Setempber 4, making him their second child together. He was introduced to the world with a photo of him in a fur coat and an iced-out chain with what looks like a Baby Shark on a wave.  

Mama Cardi revealed on Twitter that Offset came up with the name and she was immediately sold.

“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” she said on Twitter showing off the baby’s chain.

Cardi and Offset have their 3-year-old daughter Kulture together and Offset has three children from previous relationships, daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12.

[caption id="attachment_5158456" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Richard Bord / Getty[/caption] Big Bardi turns 29 today! That's right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it's crazy to think how far she's come. For those who've been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand but helped introduce millions to her musical side. Then "Bodak Yellow" dropped and changed her life forever. The 2018 single was a club smash, YouTube sensation, and Instagram caption machine. Since then, it's been up and stuck ever since.

 

Cardi B. & Offset Reveals Their Son's Name & Shows First Photo  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close