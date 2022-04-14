Masks Still Required on CATS Transit Services Until May

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

While some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, others are still in place. Charlotte Area Transit System officials reminded riders that masks are still required onboard until May 3rd. The mandate applies to all passengers and is in compliance with federal TSA requirements. Although the county-wide mandate was repealed by the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners effective February 26th, TSA directives override local or state mandates regarding transportation. Read the full story here.

