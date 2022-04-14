Charlotte
Masks Still Required on CATS Transit Services Until May

City Of Charlotte Prepares To Host 2012 Democratic Convention

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

While some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, others are still in place. Charlotte Area Transit System officials reminded riders that masks are still required onboard until May 3rd. The mandate applies to all passengers and is in compliance with federal TSA requirements. Although the county-wide mandate was repealed by the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners effective February 26th, TSA directives override local or state mandates regarding transportation. Read the full story here.

