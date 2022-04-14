BRRR! Gucci Mane & Alison Wonderland to Headline Milk + Cookies Atlanta

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Beloved Atlanta rapper and record executive Gucci Mane and DJ, producer Alison Wonderland have been announced as headliners for the Milk + Cookies spring Block Fest. Joining the headliners are DJ collectives WERC Crew and Perreo404. Milk + Cookies Atlanta will fuse various music genres, scrumptious food selections and creative activities to curate a meaningful, multi-sensory experience for Atlanta’s flourishing creative community with an expected guest count of over 5,000 attendees.

Milk + Cookies Atlanta will take place outdoors Saturday June 4, 2022 at one of Atlanta’s famed cultural hubs, the Centennial Yards. The dessert-themed festival will offer attendees a diverse musical lineup, which will be headlined by Atlanta’s own Gucci Mane and directly supported by national and local talent. Guests will also be able to enjoy treats from some of Atlanta’s best eateries which include King of Pops, Phew’s Pies, and more.

Milk + Cookies is a full-service events company created in 2015, whose aim is to galvanize the Atlanta creative community and to serve as a diverse incubator of culture through music and food. Throughout the course of the year, Milk + Cookies offers a line-up of established and rising artists, resulting in unique live music experiences where cultural tastemakers, industry creatives, and music enthusiasts coverage ti experience the rich cultural and musical offerings of Atlanta. The list of past Milk + Cookies performers includes Kaytranada, Summer Walker, Masego, Tokimonsta, SAINt JHN, Polo G, RL Grime, Queen Naija, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai and many more.

On top of the festival, Milk + Cookies will be teaming up with the RenderATL in June 2022 to create a week’s worth of events and experiences that will bring together the music and tech communities. The southeast’s largest tech conference, RenderATL, is a four-day, all inclusive experience where technology meets Southern Hospitality. After selling out in 2021 and expanding for 2022, it has become the go-to event where front-end engineers can connect with the community, share ideas, and meet potential employers.

Milk + Cookies will also present smaller, more intimate shows leading up to Saturday, June 4

5/14 Bathe @ Eastern Rooftop

515 Amber Mark @ The Loft

5/25 Fivio Foreign @ Believe Music Hall

Pre-sale tickets for Milk + Cookies Atlanta will be available at: https://link.dice.fm/Kdd01c7b4ad1?code=MILK with the presale code MILK.

You can keep up with Milk + Cookies on their website, Instagram and Vimeo.

BRRR! Gucci Mane & Alison Wonderland to Headline Milk + Cookies Atlanta was originally published on globalgrind.com

