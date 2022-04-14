105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Johnson is back with things we need to know. Did you know Greg Abbott sent a group of undocumented migrants from the border on a bus to Washington D.C. to the Biden administration?

“By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Abbott said in a statement.

“The migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua were being dropped off between Union Station and the Capitol as “part of Governor Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions,” according to NBC News.

Hear Jeff Johnson explain this and why he did this.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Greg Abbott Sends A Group Of Undocumented Migrants To D.C. To The Biden Administration [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com