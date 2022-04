105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A Carowinds ride stalled in mid-air while passengers were on. The Electro-Spin ride was stuck in the air for an undisclosed amount of time. A viral video surfacing on Facebook and Twitter shows the ride malfunctioning. Some people shared the post stating that they would never ride the ride again. Read the full story here.

