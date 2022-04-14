The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Spinning The Block” | Episode 63

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l gets undressed with special guest host Jasmine Sanders (@IamJasmineSanders) from The DL Hughley Show while Eva was out. Cam Newton is under fire for his sexist comments, while J. Lo, and Ben Affleck got engaged…again. Would you circle back with an ex-boo? Plus, Solange and her son are trending and you’ll never guess why!

Lastly, Lore’l and Jasmine talk about finding love in the DMs and how to get over an ex quickly.

