Good news for students looking to apply for college, colleges are beginning to make SAT and ACT scores optional for applicants. Davidson College has joined the list of colleges by making standardized test scores optional for those applying. The decision was influenced by financial circumstances. Standardized testing can result in applicants paying more money to do well. Students are still encouraged to do what best makes them stand out. Read the full story here.

