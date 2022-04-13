News
HomeNews

Michigan Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Reportedly Identified

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he wouldn't name the officer unless there were criminal charges, so Twitter did it's thing instead.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Grand Rapids Police Release Video Of Officer Shooting That Killed Patrick Lyoya

Protesters demonstrate against the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya on April 13, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. | Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

A growing number of reports across social media are claiming to have identified the Grand Rapids police officer who killed an unarmed Black man following a traffic stop over an alleged misdemeanor moving violation last week in western Michigan.

The reported revelation came hours after law enforcement and city officials in Grand Rapids on Wednesday released video footage of the police encounter that left Patrick Lyoya dead from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head on April 4.

Multiple Twitter accounts posted tweets claiming that the Grand Rapids police officer who killed Lyoya is named Christopher Paul Schurr.

There was no immediate verifiable proof presented with these tweets, but some of them were accompanied by purported photos of what appears to be a class of recruits with whom he graduated from the police academy.

However, at least one other tweet posted a photo of someone alleged to be Schurr who did not resemble the person in the photo of recruits, making it unclear whether that name was accurate for the officer who killed Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee.

One tweet, however, showed a different photo of a man who looked like the same person in the police recruit picture smiling while wearing a police uniform.

 

Another tweet claimed to know when Schurr became a police officer, which high school and college he attended as well as his salary from two years ago. The tweet replying to the Associated Press did not disclose how that alleged information was obtained.

 

An internet search for “Christopher Paul Schurr” yielded several results that found a 30-year-old male with that name residing in Grand Rapids. Another result claims a 32-year-old man by that name also lives in Grand Rapids. Neither the mens’ occupations nor their demographics are listed. Other results turned up 404 errors showing that the associated web pages no longer contained any information.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he would not release the officer’s name unless there were criminal charges.

Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker previously told CNN his office’s investigation was ongoing.

Michigan State Police is leading the law enforcement investigation and is expected to give its findings to Becker’s office.

Meanwhile, the officer who killed Lyoya was placed on paid leave.

“We demand that the officer who killed Patrick not only be terminated for his use of excessive and fatal force, but be arrested and prosecuted for the violent killing of Patrick Lyoya,” Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney retained by Lyoya’s family, said in a statement emailed to NewsOne after the video footage was released Wednesday.

The release of the video footage sparked a protest in Grand Rapids with attendees demanding to know the name of the officer who killed Lyoya, who was shown on all of the newly released videos not initiating any violence during the encounter on that fateful rainy morning. The footage was recorded by the officer’s dashcam, his bodycam, a witness’ cellphone and a neighbor’s home security camera.

The video footage was released following more than a week of demands for transparency from Lyoya’s family.

The cellphone video was recorded by a passenger in the car Lyoya was driving when he was pulled over and shows the moment when the officer shot him.

Lyoya was pulled over for allegedly driving a car with unregistered license plates, a misdemeanor. Videos show Lyoya resisted the officer’s commands before he ran away slowly. The officer gave chase, tackled Lyoya, tried and failed to Taser him before wrestling the native of the Democratic Republic of Congo. When the officer had Lyoya in a face-down position, he reached for his gun and fired a single shot into the back of Lyoya’s head, killing him instantly.

Patrick Lyoya Grand Rapids police shooting video screenshots

Patrick Lyoya is shown on the officer’s bodycam video. | Source: City of Grand Rapids

The officer’s body camera was deactivated during the encounter, something Winstrom said can happen during a foot pursuit.

“The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump also said in his statement. “It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Grand Rapids Video Confirms Cop Shot Unarmed Patrick Lyoya In ‘The Back Of The Head’ Following Misdemeanor Traffic Stop

GoFundMe Soars For Black Man Slain By White IG Model As Donations Lag For Unarmed Grand Rapids Police Shooting Victim

Police killings 2020

125 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

123 photos Launch gallery

125 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

125 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 9:20 p.m. ET, April 10, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption of police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police Patrick Lyoya's family demanded the Grand Rapids police department release video footage showing his killing. The 26-year-old was killed on April 4 during an alleged "routine" traffic stop. As previously reported by NewsOne, Peter Lyoya, Patrick's father, spoke to the outlet M-Live via his interpreter Israel Siku. "I don't know what to do because I am confused. I want justice for Patrick," the elder Lyoya said. "I want people to see the way my son was killed. I want the entire world to see how my son was executed." The Lyoya family moved from the  Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States seven years ago in search of a better life. M-Live reported Michigan State Police showed Patrick's father a brief clip of the fatal shooting. The grieving father claimed that the officer shot Lyoya in the back of the head as he lay on the ground face down. (Read the full article here). An unidentified Grand Rapids police officer pulled Lyoya over to conduct a traffic stop on April 4 around 8 a.m., after officials claimed the young man was driving a vehicle with an unregistered license plate. According to M-Live, the Grand Rapids Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave pending the internal investigation. Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack previously condemned the shooting on Facebook, calling it "an execution."  "Gun violence by my community or by the police will not be tolerated. This man was murdered in a way that I cannot accept," he added. Patrick Lyoya's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford, and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Michigan Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Reportedly Identified  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Happy National Gardening Month: 10 Super Easy Gardening…

 5 days ago
04.08.22
15 items

Happy National Poetry Month: 15 Black Contemporary Poets…

 6 days ago
04.07.22
7 items

Life On The Spectrum: These Celebs And Their…

 1 week ago
04.04.22
Photos
Close