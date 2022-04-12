Charlotte
List of CMS High Schools Required to Have Metal Detectors

diminishing perspective of row of traditional metal school lockers

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

More Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools have been added to the list of schools required to have metal detectors. CMS is moving on to Phase II of its plan to increase school safety measures with body scanners. The following high schools are on Phase II’s list:

  • Butler
  • South Mecklenburg
  • West Mecklenburg
  • Myers Park
  • East Mecklenburg
  •  Rocky River

The following schools currently have Evolv scanners:

  • North Mecklenburg
  • Julius Chambers
  • Harding
  • Mallard Creek
  • West Charlotte
  • Garinger

Read the full story here.

CMS , high school , metal detectors , safety

