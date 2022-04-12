105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Not nephew Julez out here embarrassing the family on Beyonce’s internet! Solange’s son, Julez, could be expecting a child after his alleged baby mama blasted him out on social media. The girl posted the texts between the two and she told him that she wasn’t taking a Plan B pill. Gary says that he’s definitely running the family name at this point.

In other news, Kanye West is down to stop his career to style his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Here’s The Tea On Julez Possibly Making Solange A Grandma! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com