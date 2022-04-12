Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranked 5th busiest airport worldwide, 6th in passenger traffic in 2021

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is ranked the fifth busiest airport worldwide and sixth in passenger traffic, according to Airports Council International (ACI) 2021 preliminary rankings.

In 2020, Charlotte Douglas was ranked the sixth busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures and 18th in passenger traffic. ACI data for 2021 now marks CLT as the fifth busiest and sixth in passenger traffic.

“The rankings reflect the important role CLT played in the aviation industry last year as one of the busiest airports in the world,” said CLT’s CEO Haley Gentry. “Many people were eager to travel by air again in 2021, and we’re happy to partner with the airlines to serve these passengers coming through Charlotte. This year, we are predicting an even stronger 2022 with one of our best summers ever.”

Charlotte Douglas saw 519,895 arrivals and departures in 2021 and served 43 million passengers, which the airports say is 86% of the record-breaking 50 million passengers before the pandemic (2019)

