RnB fans, this one is for you! Musiq Soulchild and Kelly Price will be in the Queen City Saturday, April 16. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at QC Sound Stage at QC Soundstage. VIP seating is available for the event. Ticket prices vary. For more information and tickets, visit the QC Sound Stage website.

