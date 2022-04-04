Charlotte
Best Days to Book a Flight to Save Money

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

If you haven’t already noticed, inflation has hit air travel. Summertime travel is also back in motion, making it even harder to find cheaper flights. Luckily, there are some days that have cheaper flights. Flight data indicates that flights departing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays tend to be cheaper. Also, if you plan to book six and a half months to ten months in advance of your trip, you may pay more. Flights booked within three weeks to three months in advance of your departure date will typically be priced within 5% of the lowest ticket price offered. For more information, read the full story here.

