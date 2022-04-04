Black Man Ran Over By Police Files Lawsuit

A Black man is suing the city of Radcliff, Kentucky after its police officers allegedly ran over his lower leg with a patrol car last September.
According to WDRB, police were called to the Gold Vault Inn on Sept. 7, 2021, at around 2 a.m. They were told a trespasser was roaming around the property. The cops reported that when they arrived at the scene, they encountered 32-year-old Anthony Gray, who said he was leaving the grounds because the hotel’s staff were rude to him.
Now, already this story leaves us with a glaring question: Why isn’t this the end of the story?
The cops find a man roaming who hasn’t hurt anyone and doesn’t present an immediate threat—why not let him go on his way?
Instead, according to the federal lawsuit filed late last month, the incident ended with a Radcliff police officer “using his vehicle to run over Anthony Gray, an unarmed Black man, who was suspected only of a violation punishable by a simple fine.”
Gray’s attorney, Aaron Bentley, said his client was leaving peacefully when “suddenly,” and with “no reason, no justification, no warning,” Officer Robert Stephens tried to grab him by the arm, but “Anthony was scared and ran away.”
Body camera footage reportedly shows Gray shouting at Stephens, “No I’m not going to jail,” to which Stephen replied, “Yes you are!”
Gary then shouted at Stephens that he was unarmed.
While it couldn’t be seen clearly on camera, the lawsuit claims another officer, Justin Skaggs, chased Gray down with his police car and rammed into him—which leads us to another question: WHO TF PERFORMS A PIT MANEUVER ON SOMEONE WHO IS ON FOOT??
“By every indication, he intentionally runs the car into Anthony, runs over his leg and foot, causing pretty severe injuries,” Bentley said.
From WDRB:
After Skaggs stops his vehicle, Gray can be seen laying partially underneath the car groaning in pain and requesting the officer take him to the hospital.
“I didn’t do nothing wrong, sir,” Gray says as officers cuff him. “But you ran my foot over.”
Skaggs asked the other officer if he had run over Gray’s foot.
“I believe his leg was run over by a police car,” the other officer said, according to Skaggs’ body camera video.
Of course, the police said something different in the incident report. Apparently, the car didn’t run into Gray, it was Gray who ran into the car. (Yes, you read that right.)
Gray “ran into the right front corner” of the police vehicle and then “was knocked to the ground and his left foot was run over by the right front tire,” the police report claimed.
The suit names several officers involved in the incident as defendants and Gray—who suffered a fractured left tibia, among other physical injuries—has requested a jury trial.
Meanwhile, Gray is still facing charges of criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication, and fleeing or evading police in Hardin District Court.
SEE ALSO:
Black Man Spends Nearly 9 Years In Washington Jail With No Convictions In Murder Case, Files Lawsuits
Florida Cop Chokes Female Cop Who Tried To Intervene While He Accosted Handcuffed Black Man
124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Thelonious “RaRa” McKnight
1 of 122
Plain clothes police in Paterson, New Jersey shot and killed 25 year-old #TheloniusMcKnight.— zellie (@zellieimani) January 2, 2022
Multiple Paterson police have been indicted for lying on police reports.
Help us demand transparency by signing our petition. #blm @communityxapp https://t.co/iUVpdsfPyS pic.twitter.com/BKUNDLgyz4
2. Kokou Christopher FiafonouSource:Kossi Adayi 2 of 122
3. Alhaji M. SowSource:iOne Digital 3 of 122
4. Anthony Harden
4 of 122
Family of Anthony Harden sharing this photo of the 30-year-old who was shot and killed by Fall River Police yesterday, according to @BristolDA. Family says the incident should have been handled differently and that Harden should still be alive #WCVB https://t.co/p4H2TSpF10 pic.twitter.com/rZR3AXpEXO— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) November 23, 2021
5. Andra Murphy
5 of 122
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has released a statement and been retained by the family of Andra Murphy, a Black man who was shot and killed by Bolivar police officers outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex on the morning of Oct. 6. pic.twitter.com/YegHc56xhn— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) October 20, 2021
6. George Watson6 of 122
7. Antwan Gilmore
7 of 122
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m— Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2021
8. Robert Anderson, 38
8 of 122
38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING?— JudiWoolworthDonahue (@Gldneaple) August 27, 2021
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
9. Tory Brown, 22
9 of 122
#BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9— NewsOne (@newsone) August 25, 2021
10. Ryan LeRoux, 2110 of 122
11. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 11 of 122
12. Demetrius Stanley, 31
12 of 122
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
13. Ashton Pinke, 27
13 of 122
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
14. Andrew Brown, 42
14 of 122
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
15. Matthew Williams, 35
15 of 122
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
16. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 16 of 122
17. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 17 of 122
18. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 18 of 122
19. McHale Rose, 19
19 of 122
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
20. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 20 of 122
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
21. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 21 of 122
22. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 22 of 122
23. Carl Dorsey III, 39
23 of 122
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
24. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 24 of 122
25. Andre' Hill, 47
25 of 122
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
26. Joshua Feast
26 of 122
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
27. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 27 of 122
28. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 28 of 122
29. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 29 of 122
30. A.J. Crooms
30 of 122
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
31. Sincere Pierce
31 of 122
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
32. Walter Wallace Jr.
32 of 122
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
33. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 33 of 122
34. Jonathan Price
34 of 122
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
35. Deon Kay
35 of 122
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
36. Daniel Prude
36 of 122
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
37. Damian Daniels
37 of 122
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
38. Dijon Kizzee
38 of 122
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
39. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 39 of 122
40. David McAtee
40 of 122
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
41. Natosha “Tony” McDade41 of 122
42. George Floyd
42 of 122
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
43. Yassin Mohamed
43 of 122
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
44. Finan H. Berhe
44 of 122
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— The Bishop Speaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
45. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 45 of 122
46. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 46 of 122
47. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 47 of 122
48. Terrance Franklin
48 of 122
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
49. Miles HallSource:KRON4 49 of 122
50. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 50 of 122
51. William Green
51 of 122
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
52. Samuel David Mallard, 19
52 of 122
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
53. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 53 of 122
54. De’von Bailey, 19
54 of 122
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
55. Christopher Whitfield, 31
55 of 122
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
56. Anthony Hill, 26
56 of 122
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
57. De'Von Bailey, 1957 of 122
58. Eric Logan, 54
58 of 122
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortTV) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
59. Jamarion Robinson, 26
59 of 122
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
60. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
60 of 122
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
61. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
61 of 122
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
62. Ryan Twyman, 2462 of 122
63. Brandon Webber, 2063 of 122
64. Jimmy Atchison, 21
64 of 122
65. Willie McCoy, 20
65 of 122
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
66. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2166 of 122
67. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
67 of 122
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
68. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 68 of 122
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
69. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 69 of 122
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
70. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 70 of 122
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
71. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 71 of 122
72. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 72 of 122
73. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 73 of 122
74. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 74 of 122
75. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 75 of 122
76. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 76 of 122
77. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 77 of 122
78. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 78 of 122
79. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 79 of 122
80. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 80 of 122
81. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 81 of 122
82. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 82 of 122
83. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 83 of 122
84. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 84 of 122
85. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 85 of 122
86. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 86 of 122
87. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 87 of 122
88. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 88 of 122
89. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 89 of 122
90. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 90 of 122
91. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 91 of 122
92. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 92 of 122
93. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 93 of 122
94. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 94 of 122
95. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 95 of 122
96. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 96 of 122
97. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 97 of 122
98. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 98 of 122
99. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 99 of 122
100. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 100 of 122
101. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 101 of 122
102. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 102 of 122
103. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 103 of 122
104. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 104 of 122
105. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 105 of 122
106. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 106 of 122
107. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 107 of 122
108. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 108 of 122
109. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 109 of 122
110. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 110 of 122
111. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 111 of 122
112. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 112 of 122
113. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 113 of 122
114. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 114 of 122
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
115. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 115 of 122
116. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 116 of 122
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
117. Patrick Harmon, 50
117 of 122
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
118. Jonathan Hart, 21
118 of 122
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
119. Maurice Granton, 24
119 of 122
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
120. Julius Johnson, 23
120 of 122
121. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 121 of 122
122. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 122 of 122
Black Man Ran Over By Police Files Lawsuit was originally published on newsone.com