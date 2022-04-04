Hampton Addresses Free Tuition For Ukraine Students Criticism

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hampton University has received significant backlash from its students and alumni after the school announced it would allow students impacted by the war in Ukraine to study at their campus for free.

In March, the school announced that it would allow students studying in Ukraine and around the world who are impacted by the ongoing war to attend the Virginia-based HBCU in the summer for free.

The backlash on social media came swiftly as many people questioned why the University would help these international students while many students already on campus were struggling themselves.

We have received criticism and we’ve received calls asking for further explanation,” said Margaret Martin the Hampton University Ukrainian Chair in an exclusive with NewsOne. “At the core of it, we are simply saying that we can help because we are an institution of higher education, we can help in that area.”

The idea to help these students came from Hampton University President Dr. William Harvey who has stepped up and offered similar assistance in situations like this before. Hampton offered Xavier University of Louisiana students a chance to study at Hampton for free when Hurricane Katrina caused serious damage to their campus. Years later, Students at the University of the Bahamas would get the same opportunity after Hurricane Dorian.

“His thinking was that when Hampton has the ability to offer assistance and help to people in need we try to do that,” said Martin. “Hampton is in the business of education and service that’s been our legacy since our founding in 1868.”

Many in the HBCU community were critical of the move by Hampton because students who don’t even go to the University were getting free access to resources on campus that many other students could have utilized. The University says that their students are their first concern and they encourage any student to ask for help.

Martin said that none of the money allotted strictly for Hampton students will be touched for the Ukraine initiative. Hampton students have access to $30 million in annual endowed scholarship money and $73 million in federal funding.

“Our students here at Hampton are first. They are our first concern, They are the center and the focus of what we do here,” stated Martin. “There is no project, there is no group of people that we would ever put before them or that we consider more important than they are.”

The conversation around this decision by Hampton officials has sparked a national conversation about how HBCUs should insert themselves into world issues.

“It’s an act of kindness for people who have been displaced. Students who have had to flee the country on a moment’s notice and have either landed in their home countries or a country that is not home wishing to continue their educational pursuit,” said Martin. “We saw that as an opportunity to lend a helping hand and we hope and believe that our student body is coming to understand that and that our alumni base is coming to understand that.“

SEE ALSO:

Hampton University’s Free Tuition Offer To Ukraine Students Draws Attention To Debt Crisis At HBCUs

Hampton University Professor Leads Initiative To Bring Health Screenings To Black Barbershops

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

Hampton Addresses Free Tuition For Ukraine Students Criticism was originally published on newsone.com