Charlotte native Lute hit the stage at Dreamville Festival 2022 on day one of the two-day festival. After signing to Dreamville record label in 2015 Lute has been making noise.

The 32-year-old is always repping Charlotte, especially Betties Ford Rd. Lute named his recent project West 1996 because he’s from the west side of the Queen City and fell in love with hip-hop in 1996.

The day before the festival DJ Drama & Dreamville dropped a mixtape titled ‘D-DAY’, including Lute track ‘Starting 5’ featuring Cozz and Omen. Do you hear it? It’s safe to say he went in. And when as about the process behind making the track Lute said he just really want to talk his sh*t.

“I just really wanted to talk my shit for a second. You gotta talk your sh*t sometimes. Sometimes, people, they underestimate you… and being from Charlotte they underestimate you all the time.”

Lute also reveals his current top 5 rappers right now…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 102.5 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 102.5THEBLOCK.COM HOMEPAGE

West Charlotte Artist, Lute talks his track ‘Starting 5’ and shares his current top 5 rappers was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com