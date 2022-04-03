Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

West Charlotte Artist, Lute talks his track ‘Starting 5’ and shares his current top 5 rappers

1053rnb app
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Charlotte native Lute hit the stage at Dreamville Festival 2022 on day one of the two-day festival. After signing to Dreamville record label in 2015 Lute has been making noise.

The 32-year-old is always repping Charlotte, especially Betties Ford Rd. Lute named his recent project West 1996 because he’s from the west side of the Queen City and fell in love with hip-hop in 1996.

The day before the festival DJ Drama & Dreamville dropped a mixtape titled ‘D-DAY’, including Lute track ‘Starting 5’ featuring Cozz and Omen. Do you hear it? It’s safe to say he went in. And when as about the process behind making the track Lute said he just really want to talk his sh*t.

“I just really wanted to talk my shit for a second. You gotta talk your sh*t sometimes. Sometimes, people, they underestimate you… and being from Charlotte they underestimate you all the time.”

Lute also reveals his current top 5 rappers right now…

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

 

Dreamville Festival Day 1: Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, Morray & More Hit The Stage! [Photos]

Dreamville Festival Day 1: Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, Morray & More Hit The Stage! [Photos]

47 photos Launch gallery

Dreamville Festival Day 1: Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, Morray & More Hit The Stage! [Photos]

Continue reading Dreamville Festival Day 1: Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, Morray & More Hit The Stage! [Photos]

Dreamville Festival Day 1: Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, Morray & More Hit The Stage! [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_6290518" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @Justinmyview / R1[/caption]Dreamville Festival 2022 has begun! Day 1 has been full of moments that Hip-Hop heads from around the world can appreciate. Some of the hottest artists hit the stage like, Lil Baby, Fivio Foriegn, & Morray! Check out the full recap of day 1 below.    

 

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 102.5 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 102.5THEBLOCK.COM HOMEPAGE

 

West Charlotte Artist, Lute talks his track ‘Starting 5’ and shares his current top 5 rappers  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

Videos
Latest
5 items

Jokes On You: 5 Of Our Favorite Celebrity…

 2 days ago
04.01.22

Women’s History Month Spotlight: Journalist Elizabeth Smith Details…

 3 weeks ago
03.16.22

WTF Karen: Internet Users Are Outraged About News…

 3 weeks ago
03.14.22
Photos
Close