Need Family Weekend Plans? Here are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

If you’re looking for weekend plans, look no further. Here are some upcoming events this weekend in Charlotte.

Saturday, April 2

Charlotte SHOUT! Time: All Day

Multiple Locations

Cost: FREE Charlotte Knights Fest Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Price: $5

Location: Truist Field Charlotte Fair Time: 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cost: $0-10.00

Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Parkway, Concord 704 – The Culture Fest Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cost: Free

Moretz Center

Sunday, April 3

Charlotte SHOUT! Time: All Day

Multiple Locations

Cost: FREE Charlotte Fair Time: 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cost: $0-10.00

Location: Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Parkway, Concord Spring Fling Outdoor Market Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cost: Free

Location: Eleven Lakes Brewing, Cornelius

