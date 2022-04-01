Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Need Family Weekend Plans? Here are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Low Angle View Of Electricity Pylon Against Sky

Source: Eduard García / EyeEm / Getty

If you’re looking for weekend plans, look no further. Here are some upcoming events this weekend in Charlotte.

Saturday, April 2

  1. Charlotte SHOUT!
    • Time: All Day
    • Multiple Locations
    • Cost: FREE
  2. Charlotte Knights Fest
    • Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
    • Price: $5
    • Location: Truist Field
  3. Charlotte Fair
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm
    • Cost: $0-10.00
    • Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Parkway, Concord
  4. 704 – The Culture Fest
    • Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
    • Cost: Free
    • Moretz Center

Sunday, April 3

  1. Charlotte SHOUT!
    • Time: All Day
    • Multiple Locations
    • Cost: FREE
  2. Charlotte Fair
    • Time: 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm
    • Cost: $0-10.00
    • Location: Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Parkway, Concord
  3. Spring Fling Outdoor Market
    • Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
    • Cost: Free
    • Location: Eleven Lakes Brewing, Cornelius
charlotte , local events , weekend

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
5 items

Jokes On You: 5 Of Our Favorite Celebrity…

 19 hours ago
04.01.22

Women’s History Month Spotlight: Journalist Elizabeth Smith Details…

 2 weeks ago
03.16.22

WTF Karen: Internet Users Are Outraged About News…

 3 weeks ago
03.14.22
Photos
Close