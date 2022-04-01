Need Family Weekend Plans? Here are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

CLOSE
If you’re looking for weekend plans, look no further. Here are some upcoming events this weekend in Charlotte.
Saturday, April 2
- Charlotte SHOUT!
- Time: All Day
- Multiple Locations
- Cost: FREE
- Charlotte Knights Fest
- Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Truist Field
- Charlotte Fair
- Time: 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm
- Cost: $0-10.00
- Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Parkway, Concord
- 704 – The Culture Fest
- Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Cost: Free
- Moretz Center
Sunday, April 3
- Charlotte SHOUT!
- Time: All Day
- Multiple Locations
- Cost: FREE
- Charlotte Fair
- Time: 1:00 pm to 11:00 pm
- Cost: $0-10.00
- Location: Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Parkway, Concord
- Spring Fling Outdoor Market
- Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- Cost: Free
- Location: Eleven Lakes Brewing, Cornelius
Also On 105.3 RnB: