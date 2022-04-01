Listen To Black Women: Principles of Pleasure, Sexual Agency And…Men Enjoying Sex Toys?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The ladies of MadameNoire‘s “Listen To Black Women” are back for season 2, and episode 1 kicked off today with a no-holds-barred conversation on the topic of sexual agency in the bedroom, men and women sharing an equal love for sex toys and other key points in the “principles of pleasure” for our sisters out there.

Hosts Shamika Sanders, Jessie Woo, Chris Miss and Taryn Finley come together for a girls talk session that’s sure to get your hormones intrigued — not to mention, maybe even get you a little bit hot! The conversation showcases all four strong women of color as they candidly speak on why men shouldn’t control their use and enjoyment of sex toys, in addition to if men should even be enjoying sex toys in the first place. Episode 1 also wraps up with a fun round of rapid-fire questions that will dispel some myths about the likes and dislikes of Black women.

Watch Episode 1 for the season 2 opener of “Listen To Black Women” below via our fam at MadameNoire:

