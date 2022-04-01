Power Book II: Ghost Stars Gianni Paolo & Michael Rainey Jr. Launch Twenty Two Entertainment

Stars of Starz‘s hit series Power Book II: Ghost, Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. have announced the launch of their new venture Twenty Two Entertainment, which will produce films, TV series and multimedia ventures as well.

Twenty Two Entertainment is fully funded by Artists For Artists, a new company launched in December by Emmy-winning co-founder and Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson and co-founder and CEO John Ryan Jr. Artists For Artists is a full service 360 incubator for artists to create and produce their own content, as a full service production company, with a commerce division, and bespoke management representation. Artists For Artists builds companies with artists and brands that the artists and brands themselves co-own, as a home for artists to own their own content and commerce, while partnering with global distributors.

As reported by Deadline, the first project from Twenty Two Entertainment will be their podcast, The Crew Has It, which will launch in April across all major podcast platforms. On the podcast, Paolo and Rainey Jr. will discuss the Power universe and the entertainment industry. They will also interview artists and musicians spanning all genres and industries.

Paolo and Rainey Jr. spoke on the venture and stated, “We are excited to partner with John and Kenan at AFA. They are big supporters of artists, and they allow artists to have control and ownership of their work, which is important in this new multimedia wave of the industry.”

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve watched Gianni and Michael transition from actors to brands?” Ryan Jr. shared. “They have their finger on the pulse of entertainment and pop culture. Kenan and I built Artists For Artists to support hard-working creators like Gianni and Michael, and we look forward to sharing their dynamic slate of entertainment.”

The future seems very bright for these two young stars. Are you excited for their new venture? What are you most looking forward to seeing from Tariq and Brayden? Be sure to let us know in the comments and be looking out for projects from these two in the near future.

