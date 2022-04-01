HomeArts & Entertainment

Exclusive: ‘Bridgerton’ Actors Luke Newton & Luke Thompson Spill Show Script Secrets!

| 04.01.22
Bridgerton Season 2 Episodic Stills

Source: Liam Daniel / Netflix

Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with ‘Bridgerton’ actors Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) & Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) ahead of the season 2 premiere about how their characters have grown since Season 1. The actors also spoke about the show’s famous sex scenes and revealed that their scripts have some really funny and specific stage directions!

Check out the full interview below:

Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ is streaming now on Netflix!

