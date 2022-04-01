Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over Oscars Slap “I’m Still Kind Of Processing What Happened”

Chris Rock reveals to his sold-out crowd that he’s “still kind of processing what happened” after the Oscars slap.
While the world is on day 4 of discussing Will Smith’s Oscar’s slap of Chris Rock, both parties involved are trying to move on from the situation the best way they know-how.
Will Smith took to social media and apologized to Chris Rock the day after the Oscars. Chris Rock has remained silent in the aftermath, but many of us assumed he would address the whole situation at his upcoming shows in Boston.
During Rock’s first of three back-to-back shows in the city, the comedian took to the stage and received a standing ovation. He then immediately addressed the elephant in the room.
“How was your weekend?” he began “I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny.”
“I’m going to tell some jokes,” he said. “It’s nice to just be out.”
It’s clear that the comedian is taking his time and making sure any response is calculated and meets his brand standard. The only drama of the night was a heckler that was immediately thrown out by security. If we want to know how he truly feels, it looks like we will have to catch him on his Ego Death World Tour later this year.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
