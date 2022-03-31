StarMed Offering 2nd COVID Booster to Eligible Patients

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The FDA has approved a second booster shot for eligible patients. Patients 50 years or older and those 12 years or older who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 shot. StarMed workers began giving out the first shot Thursday, March 31, 2022. Those looking to get the second booster must wait at least four months since their last vaccine. According to the state’s health department, only 50% of North Carolinians have received their first booster shot. Read the full story here.

