Charlotte
HomeHealth

StarMed Offering 2nd COVID Booster to Eligible Patients

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Daily Life In Lima During The Covid-19 Pandemic

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The FDA has approved a second booster shot for eligible patients. Patients 50 years or older and those 12 years or older who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a fourth COVID-19 shot. StarMed workers began giving out the first shot Thursday, March 31, 2022. Those looking to get the second booster must wait at least four months since their last vaccine. According to the state’s health department, only 50% of North Carolinians have received their first booster shot. Read the full story here.

booster shot , charlotte , COVID-19 , starmed

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Women’s History Month Spotlight: Journalist Elizabeth Smith Details…

 2 weeks ago
03.16.22

WTF Karen: Internet Users Are Outraged About News…

 3 weeks ago
03.14.22

Someone Find The Teller: 5 Reasons Ryan Coogler…

 3 weeks ago
03.10.22
Photos
Close