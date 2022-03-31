What to Watch: Here’s What’s New On Netflix Next Month [List]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t cancel those Netflix subscriptions just yet. Check out what is new and heading to the streaming platform next month inside.

On Mar. 23, Netflix debuted what’s new on Netflix for the month of April. The streaming platform shared a 10-minute video showcasing which series and films will be available starting next month. There are a variety of series and films from drama, comedy, anime, non-fiction and family friendly programs.

Netflix users debate whether they will keep their subscriptions as prices have significantly increased, but who can resist the return of their favorite show? From Ozark’s long-awaited Season 4 Part 2 debuting at the end of the month to Selling Sunset’s Season 5 return.

Things are getting exciting for Netflix viewers. Be sure to check out a full list of Netlfix’s upcoming programming below:

Drama

Ozark – Season 4 Part 2

Elite – Season 5

Anatomy of a Scandal

Heartstopper

Along for the Ride (Film)

Argo

Better Call Saul – Season 5

Queen of the South – Season 5

Comedy

Russian Doll – Season 2

Metal Lords (Film)

The Bubble (Film)

Hard Cell

Grace and Frankie – Season 7 The Final Episodes

Trivia Quest – episodes releasing daily

Comedy Specials

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

David Spade: Nothing Special

Non-fiction

Selling Sunset – Season 5

Our Great National Parks

Get Organized with the Home Edit – Season 2

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Return to Space

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Bullsh*t The Gameshow

Family

Green Eggs and Ham – Season 2

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle Kitty

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

The Creature Cases

Anime

Ultraman – Season 2

Pacific Rim: The Black – Season 2

Tiger & Bunny 2

Bubble (Film)

Horror

Choose or Die (Film)

The Rental

Van Helsing – Season 5

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Watch the preview for Netflix’s April programming below.

