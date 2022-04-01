Charlotte
Stay Well Campaign and Cobb Institute Partner to Increase Vaccine Access

The partnership between the Stay Well Campaign and Cobb Institute to increase vaccine access in black and brown communities has already produced respectable results. With a host of pop-up events attended by more than 3,000 people, the work of increasing local vaccinations is contributing to national dosage results – hovering close to 77% of the population.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explored these efforts with Dr. LaTonya Washington, Chief Medical Officer at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis and supervising physician at Graham Primary Healthcare.

 

Cobb Institute , Community Voices with Ron Holland , covid , Dr. LaTonya Washington , Ron Holland , Stay Well Campaign , vaccine

