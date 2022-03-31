The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Slap | Episode 61”

RSMS
If you didn’t watch the Oscars before, we know you caught the recap. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and the whole world is talking about it. Eva and Lore’l aren’t agreeing on this one— see who was on whose side. Plus, we’ll undress child support drama with Jesse Williams and his ex, as well as Remy Ma’s beef with Nicki Minaj.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Who should love who more?

