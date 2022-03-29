Charlotte
Lowe’s Invests $2.5 Million to Help Students Attend Queen’s University

Lowe’s is helping close the higher education gap for some high school and community college students in Mecklenburg County. A new partnership between the company and Queens University will help with the New Talent Initiative. The $2.5 million investment is aimed to help students that have the ability to continue their education in college but do not have the financial means to do so. Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said while they do hope some students will end up working at Lowe’s, they just want them to pursue their career aspirations. Read the full story here.

