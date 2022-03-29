Charlotte
Charlotte SHOUT! Festival Returning on April 1st

Starting April 1st, the Charlotte SHOUT! Festival will bring music, art, food, and more to Queen City. The festival is presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and is designed to showcase diversity, creativity, and resilience. Internationally and locally acclaimed artists, dancers, musicians, poets, storytellers, photographers, chefs, and thought leaders will also be present. The festival will take place from April 1st through April 17th, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, read the full story here.

