Dine-In Movie Chain Opening its First Location in Charlotte

There’s a new option for viewing movies in the Charlotte area. Dine-in movie chain Cinergy Cinema will have its grand opening to the public on Tuesday. The cinema is located on Docia Crossing Road and features a full-service bar, kitchen, and state-of-the-art theaters. Guests will be able to enjoy movies and have food and beverages brought to them in the auditorium. The General Manager said while they will offer a bar for adults, the goal of Cinergy Cinema is to be a family-friendly entertainment spot. Read the full story here.

