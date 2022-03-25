Athletes
Could the Panthers Re-sign Cam Newton?

After being turned down by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers continue their search for a long-term quarterback. Several rookies are on the potential list for the Panthers, but veteran Cam Newton continues to circulate in conversations. The team’s general manager Scott Fitterer said a return for Newton is still possible. “The thing with Cam is it’s got to be a fit for us, and it’s got to be a fit for him as well,” said Fritter. Newton returned to the Panthers halfway through the 2021 season after Sam Darnold was injured but was later benched when Darnold returned. Read the full story here.

