Knuck If You Buck: Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Met After Their Daughters Fought [Video]

Knuck if you buck! Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum revealed how they first met before co-starring in the new action-adventure movie The Lost City.

The two sat down on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday (Mar. 23) to share how they were called into a preschool principal’s office because their daughters were fighting each other. The school wanted to find the proper solution for Bullock and Tatum’s daughters.

“We have two very, very strong-willed little girls,” Tatum said during the interview. “Very much buttin’ heads.”

Bullock adds that she received another call from the school after yet another “altercation,” and she debated on whether she would need to contact Tatum or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan to deal with their conflicting children.

The school decided that the best solution would be to challenge the two girls with a friendly competition to see who could be the nicest to one another.

“So they were like bringing each other little Dixie cups of water,” Bullock shared.

Bullock’s daughter Laila and Tatum’s daughter Everly have since graduated from preschool and hopefully their longtime feud is finally over.

The two actors discuss how they have developed their own friendship over the years with a shared “level of stupidity,” Bullock details. The actress and producer goes on to disclose that they may have been separated at birth. Channing talks about his workout regimen since filming Magic Mike 3, saying he can’t have any cheat meals until May.

Catch Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City tomorrow, Mar. 25 in theaters. Watch their interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

