Actor Lamman Rucker, Lawrence Adjah, Dr. Oshan Gadsden and Author and Pro Player Jay Barnett

The statistics of black male suicide are not only alarming, they suggest that a more robust response to mental illness is enormously critical.  With suicide being the third leading cause of death in black adolescents ages 15-19 and the second leading cause of death of black youth ages 10-14, we can no longer afford to minimize the pain and mental health challenges that besieges black men.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Pro Ball Player, Jay Barnett, Actor/Activist Lamman Rucker, Dr. Oshan Gadsden; and Community Builder, Lawrence Adjah.  

 

Just Heal Bro Tour to address the Mental Health Challenges of Black Men  was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

