Could Gas Stimulus Checks Be in Our Near Future?

It’s been a little while since we last received a stimulus check. Now, with the national average of gas being over $4, there may be a new stimulus check coming in the near future. Introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., the Gas Rebate Act, would provide a $100 monthly energy rebate per person for the rest of 2022 while the national gas price is over $4. Should the bill pass, joint and single tax filers will get $100 each, and dependents will also receive $100. Single filers earning less than $75,000 would qualify and joint filers earning less than $150,000 would also qualify. Read the full story here.

