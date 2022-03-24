Charlotte
CMS Teachers Could Become the State's Highest-Paid

Superintendent Earnest Winston’s 2022-23 proposed budget could result in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools workers being some of the state’s highest-paid. During Wednesday’s virtual school board meeting, Winston recommended an operating budget of $1.7 billion. CMS teachers, support staff, and assistant principals could see raises of more than 2.7%, and principals and non-certified staff could see raises of more than 2.5%. The board could vote on the budget on April 26. Read the full story here. 

