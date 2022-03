105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Passengers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport were in for an unexpected surprise on Wednesday afternoon. Passengers had to evacuate the area after a kitchen fire started. Smoke was reported to be coming from a terminal roof. Arrivals and departure continued, but arriving passengers were temporarily restricted from entering the Terminal. By 3:40 p.m., officials said the fire was contained and passengers were able to return. Read the full story here.

