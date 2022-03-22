Did You Know: Queen Latifah & Kim Fields’ Actual Mothers Played Their Moms On ‘Living Single’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a throwback 90’s sitcom fact that most fans didn’t know. Actor and comedian Martin Lawerence shared a post on Twitter about Living Single stars Queen Latifah and Kim Fields’ actual mothers playing their moms on the show.

Lawerence tweeted a photo which reads: “Not enough of a big deal is made that Kim Fields and Queen Latifah’s actual mothers played they’re moms on #LivingSingle. It’s a legendary Black History moment.”

The Fields family is quite the trio. Kim Fields’ mom, Laverne “Chip” Fields, sometimes credited as Chip Hurd or Chip Fields-Hurd, is a singer, actress, television director, and producer who has appeared in popular films, television shows, and Broadway theatre. She was a part of the group The Ronettes in the early 70’s and she later ventured into acting. She appeared in popular shows and films like Good Times, Woman Thou Art Loosed, and of course, Living Single from 1993 to 1998 as Regine’s mom. Laverne Fields’ birthed two talented daughters, who both followed in her footsteps becoming prominent actors in the 1990s and 2000’s. Kim Fields’ younger sister, Alexis Fields, most popular role was in Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1999.

In addition to Fields’ mom, Queen Latifah’s late mom, Rita Owens, appeared in the series as well. With no previous acting experience, Owens made her first tv appearance as Khadijah’s (Queen Latifah) mom. Owens went on to appear in films, The Cookout and The Cookout 2 in 2004 and 2011, respectively. Queen Latifah’s beloved mom sadly passed away in 2018 after her struggle with heart failure.

In one episode from season one, “She Ain’t Heavy, She’s My Mother,” Khadijah James and Regine Hunter’s mothers come to visit for Mother’s Day. You see both Owens and Fields-Hurd flawlessly playing their matriarchs. The chemistry was spot on, because well, they are actually real mother-daughter duos.

In another episode, “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” Khadijah and Regine send their mothers on a trip to the Bahamas for Mother’s Day but while they’re gone they have to look after Khadijah’s grandmother, which isn’t as easy as they thought it would be.

How cool is that? Keeping it all in the family.

