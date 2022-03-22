Boosie Badazz Calls Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas A Cheater & Says Her Ranking Is Unfair

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie Badazz is no stranger to sharing his thoughts on controversial topics, and now he’s calling transgender swimmer, Lia Thomas a cheater.

The rapper talked about University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, whose ranking jumped from No. 462 as a male to No. 1 as a woman.

According to The New York Post, Lia Thomas competed on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s swimming team for three seasons before going through the hormone process for her transition. Since being on the women’s team, she’s posted some of the fastest times compared to any female college swimmer.

Thomas’s dominance in the sport sparked the debate about transgenders competing against cisgenders.

In the interview with DJ Vlad that aired on March 17, Boosie shared that he doesn’t feel that transgenders competing with cisgenders (identify as the gender in which they were born) in sports are fair.

“Let them women have their glory, man. We let that shit go down and [in] five, 10 years, they gon’ have kids raising their children to be big, strong mothaf***as, then turn into women and take over the spot and get million-dollar contracts. Watch. ’Cause mothaf***as think money. Go get a muthafucka 7-foot-5 and turn him into a woman. And put him on a mothaf***in’ NCAA team. And have him dunking like Shaq. F**k y’all mean. It’s this world. I ain’t happy with it, I’m just in it. I ain’t happy with it at all.”

Others have also expressed their disdain for Thomas competing on the women’s team. Reports have stated that “16 members of the University of Pennsylvania swim team have spoken against Thomas competing, saying she has an unfair advantage against her counterparts from a biological standpoint.”

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically,” the letter read. However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings that have bounced from #462 as a male to #1 as a female.”

The NY Post states, “The NCAA’s Board of Governors voted in support of a sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation, allowing each sport’s national governing body to regulate its competition. Transgender athletes will be required to document sport-specific testosterone levels prior to the start of their respective season.”

Was Boosie tripping this time?

