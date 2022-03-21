Local
HomeLocal

Gas Prices Are Slowly Coming Down

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
A Sunoco Gas pump reads cash and credit card prices nearing...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

You may have noticed that gas prices are just a tad bit cheaper than they were last week. New reports show that gas prices are slowly beginning to fall. One gas station in southwest Charlotte even saw gas prices fall below $4 early Monday morning. According to AAA, the nationwide average is now $4.25. The average was $4.33 just 10 days ago. The average price in North Carolina is $4.08 as of Monday, and $3.96 in South Carolina. Let’s hope those prices keep going down. Read the full story here.

charlotte , gas , gas prices , North Carolina

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Women’s History Month Spotlight: Journalist Elizabeth Smith Details…

 5 days ago
03.16.22

WTF Karen: Internet Users Are Outraged About News…

 1 week ago
03.14.22

Someone Find The Teller: 5 Reasons Ryan Coogler…

 2 weeks ago
03.10.22
Photos
Close