Need Weekend Plans? Here Are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

Young black woman city lifestyle.

Source: mladenbalinovac / Getty

You’ve clocked out and now the weekend is here! Maybe you still need plans. Here are some events taking place this weekend in Charlotte.

Saturday, March 19

  1. I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival
    • Location: Charlotte Rail Trail
    • Time: 4 pm
  2. $15 Sip & Paint (Northlake Area)
    • Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ
    • 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  3. Trap & Paint (Comedy + Hookah Edition)
    • Location: The Peace Pipe
    • Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
    • Price: $20
  4. Jazz Room presents Women in Jazz
    • Location: Stage Door Theater
    • Time: 6:00 pm – 9:15 pm
  5. Charlotte Hornets v. Dallas Mavericks (Preseason)
    • Location: Spectrum Center
    • Time: 7 pm
  6. Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
    • Location: Bank of America Stadium
    • Time: 7 pm

Sunday, March 20

  1. I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival
    • Location: Charlotte Rail Trail
    • Time: 4 pm
