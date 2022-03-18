Need Weekend Plans? Here Are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You’ve clocked out and now the weekend is here! Maybe you still need plans. Here are some events taking place this weekend in Charlotte.

Saturday, March 19

I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival Location: Charlotte Rail Trail

Time: 4 pm $15 Sip & Paint (Northlake Area) Location: Bobbee O’s BBQ

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm Trap & Paint (Comedy + Hookah Edition) Location: The Peace Pipe

Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Price: $20 Jazz Room presents Women in Jazz Location: Stage Door Theater

Time: 6:00 pm – 9:15 pm Charlotte Hornets v. Dallas Mavericks (Preseason) Location: Spectrum Center

Time: 7 pm Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution Location: Bank of America Stadium

Time: 7 pm

Sunday, March 20

I Heart Rail Trail: Lights Festival Location: Charlotte Rail Trail

Time: 4 pm

