Text LOL to 71007 for your chance to win ticket to the No Remorse Comedy Tour

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

105.3 RnB is on a mission to give you a reason to laugh! This weekend text LOL to 71007 for your chance to win tickets to see the No Remorse Comedy Tour with Mike Epps, along with Don DC Curry, Jay Pharoah and Domonique!

Live at the Bojangles Coliseum April 9th. It’s our way of trying to give you some of the best medicine for stress, and that’s a reason to laugh.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Disclaimer: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. No Remorse SWEEPSTAKES ends on March 20, 2022. Subject to Official Rules

Also On 105.3 RnB: