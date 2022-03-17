Education
CMS Students Want to See More Minority Students in Advanced Classes

Data from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools show a lower enrollment of Black and Hispanic students in advanced courses and college-level courses. Some students say they wish to see more self-representation in these classes. CMS reports show that 20% of Black students and 20% of Hispanic students with weighted GPAs over 3.0 have never taken an advanced course whereas only 8% of Asian students and 9% of white students have not. Students are encouraging one another to take advanced courses and fill more classes with diversity. Read the full story here.

