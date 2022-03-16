NC Venomous Snakes to Be Aware of This Spring and How to Identify Them

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As things begin to heat up, we aren’t the only ones who want to be out and about. Over the next several months, you may encounter a snake. They generally aren’t a cause for concern but encounters with them can be scary. To protect yourself, family, and pets, be sure to know how to identify nonvenomous and venomous snakes. Read the full story here.

Venomous snakes can be identified by:

Their Heads Most venomous snakes have triangular or diamond-shaped heads. Their Eyes Venomous snakes typically have oblong pupils that look like a slit in the center of the eye instead of round pupils.

North Carolina has 6 types of venomous snakes:

Copperhead Most common venomous snakes in North Carolina

Brownish in color with an hourglass-shaped pattern, resembling a Hershey Kiss Cottonmouth (Water Moccasin) Dark bands on dark or olive skin with white cotton-like interiors of their mouths

Can be lighter in color and can resemble copperheads Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake Gray or yellowish skin with a dark diamond pattern outlined in black

Large, broadheads with two light lines on the face

Known for bone-chilling rattle sound Timber Rattlesnake Can vary in color, but has dark bands on lighter skin with a rattle at the end of its tail

Coastal varieties have what looks like a brown or orange “racing stripe” down the middle of the back Pigmy Rattlesnake Gray, pinkish or red skin with a dark, spotted pattern

Rattle sounds more like a buzz Eastern Coral Snake

Least common in NC

Slender with red, yellow, and black rings similar to the harmless scarlet kingsnake. Remember: Red touches black, friend of Jack; red touches yellow, kills a fellow”



Also On 105.3 RnB: