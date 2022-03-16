The Peach Cobbler Factory Opening in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Things are about to get a little sweeter. Nashville-based dessert chain, The Peach Cobbler Factory, is coming to Charlotte. Several stores will be opening in the region but customers can have their first try this weekend. The store will have a ghost kitchen open Sunday at South End Eats at 500 W. Summit Ave. It will offer delivery within a 5-mile radius via third-party apps and pickup with ordering online or at a kiosk on-site.

The menu includes three types of desserts:

12 cobbler flavors served warm and topped with ice cream

Four types of banana pudding

Three types of cinnamon rolls

For more information, read the full story here.

