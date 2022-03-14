Looking to Buy a New Car? Be Prepared to Pay More

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

So, you got your tax money. Now, you’re thinking about purchasing a new car. Before you go hit the lots, be aware that you may end up paying more than the listed price. Like most other things, the price of cars has gone up and the discounts have gone out. According to the automotive website Edmunds.com, 82% of individuals who bought new cars in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). The brands Cadillac, Kia, and Land Rover had the highest above-sticker prices. Be sure to check the MSRP before driving that new car off the dealership lot. Read the full story here.

