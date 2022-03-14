105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to multiple Charlotte-area schools that won the NCHSS High School State Basketball Championship.

Six different Charlotte-area school Men’s and Women’s high school basketball programs claimed the state title for their division.

On Thursday Rock Hill High Schools’ Lady Bearcats beat Summerville High School 52-44, claiming the 5A NCHSS State Championship.

The Salisbury Lady Hornets held off Farmville Central 54-44 to claim the 2A State title in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Julius Chambers HS Cougars girls team beat Apex Friendship 46-44 in a close game to win the 4A State Championship title for the third straight year.

For the men’s programs, JM Robinson High School in Concord survived a late comeback by Farmville Central in a 70-68 win to secure the 2A State Championship.

Here in Charlotte, West Charlotte High School Men’s team was crowned 3A state champs after defeating Seventy-First High School 83-75.

Weddington High School extends their win streak to 49 games with a 76-58 win over Panther Creek High School to claim the 4A Men’s State title.

Congratulations to the Charlotte-area high school’s Men’s and Women’s basketball programs.

Six Charlotte-area High School Men’s, Women’s Basketball Teams Wins State Championship was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

