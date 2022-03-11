Companies That Help Pay College Tuition for Students Working in Charlotte

CLOSE
Like almost everything else in the world right now, college isn’t cheap. Luckily for students, there are some companies that will help cover college tuition for their employees.
- Chipotle
- Through partnership with Guild Education, employees have access to up to $5,250 of tuition reimbursement annually.
- Chick-Fil-A
- Employees have access to scholarships and tuition discounts for more than 100 schools nationwide.
- McDonald’s
- Part-time employees can receive up to $2,500 if they work at least 15 hours a week.
- Publix
- The tuition reimbursement program covers up to $4,000 annually for undergraduate and graduate programs, individual courses, online programs and technical training.
- Target
- Part-time and full-time employees are eligible for debt-free assistance for select undergraduate degrees and certificate programs.
- Wells Fargo
- Employees can receive up to $5,000 annually for eligible tuition expenses.
- Walmart
- Through Live Better U education program, Walmart will cover 100% of college tuition and books for associates.
