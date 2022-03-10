Good News
Charlotte Church to Give Away $10K Worth of Gas This Weekend

Busy Kirkland Gas Station, Florida

Source: UCG / Getty

Gas is far from cheap right now. Luckily, Charlotte drivers may have the chance to get free gas this weekend! Kingdom City Church in Charlotte is hosting the Gas on God event and plans to give away $10,000 worth of gas on Saturday, March 12. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mobil gas station on 3814 Brookshire Blvd. The line will begin at North Linwood Avenue. In addition to free gas, the church will also have drive-up prayer, shopping gift cards, and words of encouragement for drivers. Read the full story here.

