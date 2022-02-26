Kei-Touch and The Honorable Tamara Harris Johnson, Circuit Court Judge, discussed President Biden’s nomination of The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Once confirmed, she will be the FIRST black woman to serve the highest court in the land.
Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com
